Beldex Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $231.80 million and $1.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.75 or 0.05376002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002225 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,082,780 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,702,780 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

