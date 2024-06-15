Belrium Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000759 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

