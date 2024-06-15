Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 580 ($7.39) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

LON W7L opened at GBX 582 ($7.41) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 255.60 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.64). The stock has a market cap of £450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,233.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £1,212,500 ($1,543,995.93). In other Warpaint London news, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £1,212,500 ($1,543,995.93). Also, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.73), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($20,056,029.54). Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

