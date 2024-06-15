Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 323 ($4.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.91).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 253.80 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 295.20 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5,076.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

