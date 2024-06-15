Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 323 ($4.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.91).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group Stock Up 0.3 %
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.