Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 49.0% in May

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BMRA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 22,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,139. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.97. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.34% of Biomerica worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

