BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance

Shares of BGLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 131,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. ( NASDAQ:BGLC Free Report ) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

