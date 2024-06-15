Bitcoin Private Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00034040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

