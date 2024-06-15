Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00043567 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00034275 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

