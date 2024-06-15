BitShares (BTS) One Day Volume Hits $89,485.40

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $89,485.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000750 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000688 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,433,179 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.