Bittensor (TAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44.76 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $44.76 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $303.12 or 0.00457802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,936,697 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,935,132. The last known price of Bittensor is 299.19876796 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $46,759,111.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

