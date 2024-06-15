BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Achieves $979.61 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $979.61 million and $28.73 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000763 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000099 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $34,114,004.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

