BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.2 %

BL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 493,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.91, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.