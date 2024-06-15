BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.87

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $12.73. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 14,491 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,734.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,192,038.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 62,121 shares of company stock worth $745,687 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,679,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 268,399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.