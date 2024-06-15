BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.87

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $12.73. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 14,491 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,679,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 268,399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
