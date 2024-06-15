BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $605.87

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 605.87 ($7.72) and traded as high as GBX 625.58 ($7.97). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.73), with a volume of 310,081 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £564.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3,768.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 598.78.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

