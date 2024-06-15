BMO Capital Markets Raises BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $47.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded BCE from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BCE opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BCE by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of BCE by 38.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

