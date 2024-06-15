Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBLG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 175,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by $6.29. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bone Biologics will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

