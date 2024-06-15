Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 45,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 148,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$37.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

