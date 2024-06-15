Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.02.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.