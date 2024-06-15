Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.