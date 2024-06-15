Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,934,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 686,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 196,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,534. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

