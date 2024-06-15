BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOTS Stock Performance

Shares of BTZI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 69,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,411. BOTS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd.

