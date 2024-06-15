BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BOTS Stock Performance
Shares of BTZI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 69,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,411. BOTS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About BOTS
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOTS
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.