BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

