Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $2,010.00 at Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $795.09 and a twelve month high of $1,747.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $804.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,360.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,250.91.

Broadcom shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 43.01%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

