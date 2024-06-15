Broadcom’s (AVGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,500.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $795.09 and a 12 month high of $1,747.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,360.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,250.91. The firm has a market cap of $804.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.