Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$148.91

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CJT

Insider Buying and Selling

Cargojet Stock Performance

In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$128.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$114.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.