Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) PT at $601.64

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $607.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $534.41 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 250,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.