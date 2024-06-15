Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price at $40.50

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

LI opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

