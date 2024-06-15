Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

BBU traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

