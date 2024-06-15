Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.99% of Bruker worth $100,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after buying an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 928,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after buying an additional 452,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2,342.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $64.53. 771,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,031. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

