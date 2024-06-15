BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BVFL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. BV Financial has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.17.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BV Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 108,015 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in BV Financial in the third quarter valued at $8,864,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

