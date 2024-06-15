Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Calavo Growers Stock Performance
Calavo Growers stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $448.92 million, a PE ratio of -281.56 and a beta of 0.61.
Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -444.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calavo Growers
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.