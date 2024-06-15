Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Calavo Growers stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $448.92 million, a PE ratio of -281.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -444.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

About Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $7,851,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

