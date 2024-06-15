Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.08 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

