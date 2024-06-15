Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of CM stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,520,000 after acquiring an additional 675,786 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.