Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $237.11

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$237.11 and traded as low as C$231.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$231.00, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$237.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$253.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

