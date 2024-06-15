Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$10.63 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.90 to C$10.63 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEED. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

TSE WEED opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$749.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

