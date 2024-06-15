Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 21.1 %

CARA opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

