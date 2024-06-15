Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Lowered by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $64.35. 4,396,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,184. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

