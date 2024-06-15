Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $420.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

CASY stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $216.95 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,592,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,922,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $115,799,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

