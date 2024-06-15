Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Up 4.2%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 278,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 404,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.30.

About Castillo Copper

(Get Free Report)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.