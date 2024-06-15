Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $6,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after buying an additional 150,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

