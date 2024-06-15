Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Celanese worth $118,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 710,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,735. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

