Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 7,853 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,366,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.