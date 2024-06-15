Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $7,350,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $145.54. 4,075,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average is $154.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

