Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.79. 695,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

