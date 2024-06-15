Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,874 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 67,097 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 111,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,175,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

