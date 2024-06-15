Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,914 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,461,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

