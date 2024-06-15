Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,521 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,063,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average of $150.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

