Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.94 and a 200 day moving average of $192.72. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

