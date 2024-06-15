CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.23

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 335583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.89%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,917 shares of company stock worth $1,212,665. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

