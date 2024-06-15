Chainbing Trading Down 3.2% This Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $68.09 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

