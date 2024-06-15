Chardan Capital Raises Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $45.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

RNA stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,950.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,478 shares of company stock worth $16,118,570. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

